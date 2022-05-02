Professional Fighters League Fan Token Market Capitalization Hits $551,017.66 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $551,017.66 and approximately $52,457.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.81 or 0.07336749 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

