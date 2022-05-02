ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.77

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.77 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 10480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

