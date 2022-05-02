Prudent Investors Network Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prudent Investors Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.7% of Prudent Investors Network’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,122,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,011. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.13.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

