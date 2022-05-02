Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Prudential Financial to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRU opened at $108.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,672.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

