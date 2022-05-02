Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the quarter. Prudential makes up approximately 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PUK. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,590 ($20.27) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.91) to GBX 1,665 ($21.22) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.09) to GBX 1,685 ($21.48) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,304.67.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 33,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

