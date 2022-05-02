PTK Acquisition’s (PTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PTK Acquisition (TSE:PTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.