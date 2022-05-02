Public Index Network (PIN) 1-Day Volume Tops $566.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $566.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.72 or 0.07294723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

