Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.75. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,282. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a one year low of $269.55 and a one year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

