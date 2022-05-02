Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PUM. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €108.34 ($116.50).

Puma stock opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €75.68 and its 200-day moving average is €92.70. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

