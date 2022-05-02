PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0014

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and $824.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.15 or 1.00120679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020371 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

