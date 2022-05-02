QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth $314,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

