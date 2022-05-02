Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $575.46 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $575.46 million and approximately $86.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00014298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,147,338 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

