QUAI DAO Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $402,016.22 and approximately $70,337.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.66 or 0.07291524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039230 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.