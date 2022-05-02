QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.27. 13,284,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538,499. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

