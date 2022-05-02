Quant Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $98.08 or 0.00251866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $44.85 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $720.03 or 0.01848960 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 124.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

