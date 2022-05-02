Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR opened at $115.98 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

