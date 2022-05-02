Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) PT Lowered to €16.50

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €33.00 ($35.48) to €16.50 ($17.74) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RAIFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from €36.00 ($38.71) to €14.60 ($15.70) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

