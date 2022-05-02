Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in April

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 982,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 891,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

METC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 19,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $659.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.