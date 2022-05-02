Raydium 1-Day Volume Hits $25.40 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00005589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $221.12 million and $25.40 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.28 or 0.07292924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038178 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 102,888,343 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

