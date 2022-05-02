Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 44,329 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

