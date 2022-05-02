Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.51 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

