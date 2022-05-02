Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 18,677 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $20,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.