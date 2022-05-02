Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Markel worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,506.67.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,397.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,306.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

