Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,264,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DFS opened at $112.46 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

