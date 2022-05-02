Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $18,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

