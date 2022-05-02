Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $21.51 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $15.33 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.