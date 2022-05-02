Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,820 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 234,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,321,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.