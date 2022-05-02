Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.19. 142,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

