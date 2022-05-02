Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $77.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.49. 90,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,515. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

