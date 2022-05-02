Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.36 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

