Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $151.00.

4/22/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies. Healthy business in electronic materials, home improvement, manufacturing, healthcare IT, automotive/mobility and wound care will be tailwinds. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows adds to its strength. For 2022, it anticipates total revenue growth of 1-4%, with organic growth of 2-5%. Earnings are predicted to be $10.15-$10.65, suggesting a rise from $10.12 in 2021. However, it expects the demand for disposable respirators to decline in 2022, hurting organic growth by 2% and earnings by 45 cents. Logistics/raw material-related cost headwinds are predicted to be $350-$450 million and forex woes are likely to hurt sales by 1%. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

4/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $186.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $118.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.91. 3,707,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.