Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) in the last few weeks:
- 4/28/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $146.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $167.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $151.00.
- 4/22/2022 – 3M was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies. Healthy business in electronic materials, home improvement, manufacturing, healthcare IT, automotive/mobility and wound care will be tailwinds. The company’s ability to generate strong cash flows adds to its strength. For 2022, it anticipates total revenue growth of 1-4%, with organic growth of 2-5%. Earnings are predicted to be $10.15-$10.65, suggesting a rise from $10.12 in 2021. However, it expects the demand for disposable respirators to decline in 2022, hurting organic growth by 2% and earnings by 45 cents. Logistics/raw material-related cost headwinds are predicted to be $350-$450 million and forex woes are likely to hurt sales by 1%. In the past three months, the stock has underperformed the industry.”
- 4/14/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – 3M is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $186.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $118.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MMM traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.91. 3,707,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.03. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of 3M by 33.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 21,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
