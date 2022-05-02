Red Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 522.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.19. 5,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,656. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.58 and its 200 day moving average is $237.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

