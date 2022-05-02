Red Cedar Capital LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2,157.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,565,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,793,000 after buying an additional 533,234 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,094,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,445,268. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

