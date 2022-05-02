Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

