Refinable (FINE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $509,615.00

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $509,615.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.81 or 0.07336749 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

