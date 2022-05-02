Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Short Interest Down 31.8% in April

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 500,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $125,154,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,403,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $24,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $15,665,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $15,278,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

RRX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.05. 653,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

