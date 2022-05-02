Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.