Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 576,400 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.58. 2,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,016. Reliance Global Group has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Reliance Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.