Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,052,200 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 2,819,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RLFTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,299. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About Relief Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

