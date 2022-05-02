Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Relx by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 114,193 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,650 ($33.78) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.05) to GBX 2,730 ($34.79) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.