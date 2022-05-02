Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYF remained flat at $$199.85 during trading hours on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $186.96 and a 1 year high of $246.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

