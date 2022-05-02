Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.54

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 229971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

