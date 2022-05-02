ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives $10.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 484,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,390. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.