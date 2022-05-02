Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.29. Renren shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Renren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Renren by 12,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renren in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

