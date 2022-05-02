Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Republic Services worth $132,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average is $131.09. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

