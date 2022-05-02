Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 360.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,391,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,347,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.60 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

