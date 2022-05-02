Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 818,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 639,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

XOM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,656,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,549,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

