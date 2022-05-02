Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.75. 2,585,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $243.37 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.