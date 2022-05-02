Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $250,000.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 323,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

