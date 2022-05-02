Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 127.1% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,872,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

